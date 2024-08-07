Vicky Kaushal receives the Brand Endorser of the Year award at the 11th edition of the IAA Leadership Awards, on Tuesday August 6 in Mumbai.

The IAA (International Advertising Association) India Chapter hosted the 11th edition of the IAA Leadership Awards on Tuesday August 6 in Mumbai. Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, whose recent release Bad Newz stormed the box office, while his dance moves to the track ‘Tauba Tauba’ became a rage, was presented with the IAA Brand Endorser Of The Year Male.

The evening saw a multitude of discussions that featured some of the biggest names in the industry of media and advertising. Responding post winning the award Vicky replied, "Firstly good evening everybody, I would like to thank all the jury members of the IAA to really honour me with this award. I just got to know that I am the 11th person to receive this award. So I am truly humbled and honoured, so thank you so much."

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in the historical saga Chhava. Directed by Laxman Utekar and also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film will see him essay the character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

ABOUT THE IAA INDIA CHAPTER

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing advertising agencies and the media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, and Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. The IAA is over 80 years old and headquartered in New York.

Membership in the Indian Chapter of the IAA is by invitation only and the IAA has very senior marketing, advertising, and media professionals as its members. The IAA in India is the most active chapter of IAA Global. It is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum, and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves, etc.

For more information please visit www.iaaindiachapter.org

