Ananya Panday teaches a funny trick to AbRam and the Internet can’t get over their goofiness

Ananya Panday is all set and raring to go with their career as she released her first film Student Of The Year 2. Her performance was superbly appreciated by her fans and now she is gearing up to release her next film, Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Kartik Aaryan. Whilst she is currently basking in the glory SOTY 2, here’s what we found on the internet!

So this 20-year-old sprightly actress happened to chill with her best friend Suhana Khan’s youngest brother AbRam and guess what? Both brought the house down with their super funny antics. Ananya has mentioned clearly in many of her interviews that her primary talent involves touching her tongue tip to her nose bridge and guess what? She taught AbRam the same thing too.

AbRam was trying to copy her but failed. In fact, he got super impressed and a little bit shocked with this trick! We can hear his delighted shrieks at the end of the video and Ananya seems pleased with this! Check the video out to know what we are saying!

Ananya has admitted that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan and loves to spend time with him.

