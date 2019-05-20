Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.05.2019 | 10:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

Ananya Panday teaches a funny trick to AbRam and the Internet can’t get over their goofiness

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ananya Panday is all set and raring to go with their career as she released her first film Student Of The Year 2. Her performance was superbly appreciated by her fans and now she is gearing up to release her next film, Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Kartik Aaryan. Whilst she is currently basking in the glory SOTY 2, here’s what we found on the internet!

So this 20-year-old sprightly actress happened to chill with her best friend Suhana Khan’s youngest brother AbRam and guess what? Both brought the house down with their super funny antics. Ananya has mentioned clearly in many of her interviews that her primary talent involves touching her tongue tip to her nose bridge and guess what? She taught AbRam the same thing too.

AbRam was trying to copy her but failed. In fact, he got super impressed and a little bit shocked with this trick! We can hear his delighted shrieks at the end of the video and Ananya seems pleased with this! Check the video out to know what we are saying!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Playtime for @ananyapanday and little #AbRamKhan | @realbollywoodhungama

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on


Ananya has admitted that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan and loves to spend time with him.

Also Read: Ananya Panday gets emotional as the release of Student Of The Year 2 comes closer

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Student of the Year 2 hangs on,…

Box Office: Student Of The Year 2 Day 11 in…

Box Office: Student Of The Year 2 Day 10 in…

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar…

Box Office: Student Of The Year 2 Day 9 in…

Student Of The Year Box Office Collections…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification