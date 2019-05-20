Bollywood Hungama
Rangoli Chandel hits back at Aditya Pancholi in a series of tweets and shares this audio evidence of him speaking to her defense counsel Rizwan Siddiqui!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While Kagana Ranaut is busy representing her brand and the country at Cannes Film Festival, back home, she has been mired in controversies with the recent one being a case being registered against her by Aditya Pancholi. The actress’ official spokesperson and sister Rangoli Chandel, who has always come out in support of her actress-sister, decided to speak up on the same and even posted an audio evidence of a conversation between Aditya Pancholi and her defense counsel Rizwan Siddiqui.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui, who also represented Kangana Ranaut in the Hrithik Roshan case, is defending the actress in the recent case which was filed by Aditya Pancholi against the actress. But it seems that the defense counsel also has a connection with the Pancholi household since he is expected to be a brother like figure to Zarina Wahab. Explaining about it in one of her tweets, Rangoli said, “My lawyer Rizwan who happens to be like a brother to Zareena Wahab gave this to me, this is how he talks to Pancholi, this is their equation, there is no chance of threatening when two individual talk like this (Aditya calling Rizwan )…” Along with that, she also posted a phone conversation between Siddiqui and Aditya Pancholi. Here’s the post:

Besides that Chandel lashed out at Pancholi and the patriarch mentality of the society in a series of tweets. Here’s what she said:

Also Read: Aditya Pancholi in TROUBLE again with police for ABUSE & EXPLOITATION

