Naam to FINALLY arrive in cinemas 4 weeks after Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again and Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 CLASH on Diwali; delayed film to release on Ajay’s 33rd acting anniversary

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again and Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are going to clash on Diwali, that is, Friday, November 1. Right now, the makers of both films are fighting each other for shows and screens. But four weeks after this mega clash, Ajay Devgn and Anees Bazmee’s film Naam will be released in cinemas. The surprise announcement happened earlier today.

This marks Ajay and Anees’ third film after the romantic drama Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998) and the suspense thriller Deewangee (2002). Naam, interestingly, was shot nearly 20 years ago, in 2004. There were talks of this film releasing in cinemas in 2013 but it didn’t materialize. It was initially titled Benaam and later changed to Naam. Priyanka Chopra was earlier signed for this role but due to some issues, she was replaced by Sameera Reddy. Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music of the film which also stars Bhumika Chawla.

Incidentally, its producer is Dinesh Patel who gave a break to Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante (1991). The producer later made the 1995 flick Saajan Ki Baahon Mein, starring Rishi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Tabu followed by Naam.

Interestingly, Naam releases on November 22, the same day as the release of Ajay Devgn’s debut film Phool Aur Kaante 33 years ago.

Naam is the second delayed film of Anees Bazmee to finally see the light of day. In 2020, when films used to release directly on OTT platforms, Bazmee’s It’s My Life premiered directly on television, on November 29, 2020. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, it starred Harman Baweja and Genelia Deshmukh. Around its release, Anees Bazmee spoke to Bollywood Hungama and he confirmed that Naamwould also be released soon.

In 2019, Anees Bazmee tweeted an on-the-set image of Naam. It featured Anees and a bespectacled Ajay shooting for the film in a snowy region. The filmmaker stated in this post, “Yahin ummeed karta hoon ki ek din yeh movie release ho aur aap sabko dekhne mile.” Finally, after nearly two decades, his wish is finally going to come true.

This was taken in Switzerland, while shooting for an unreleased film 'Naam' with @ajaydevgn, #BhumikaChawla & @reddysameera. It was a suspense thriller jo aapko bohot pasand aati. Yahin ummeed karta hoon ki ek din yeh movie release ho aur aap sabko dekhne mile. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/uJsYSBR3Dk — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) October 3, 2019

