Veteran actor and filmmaker Amol Palekar, on Monday, June 26, reacted sharply to the tax exemption given by several states to films like The Kashmir Files (2022) and The Kerala Story (2023). He also dubbed these films as ‘propaganda movies’.

Amol Palekar made these comments in Kolhapur, Maharashtra at the Samajik Salokha Parishad which was organized to celebrate the birth anniversary of the reputed king and social reformer, Shahu Maharaj. He remarked that earlier, goons used to harass the aam junta but now the government and politics support masked mobs. He also said that the minorities have been terrorized in the last few decades.

Amol Palekar expressed anger over the fact that troll armies are harassing those who have a contrary point of view and that ‘propaganda’ films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story are made tax-free in India today. Remembering Shahu Maharaj, he remarked that if the social reformer was alive, those protected against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh would have gotten justice sooner. The Member of Parliament has been accused of sexual harassment by several wrestlers. Amol also said that Shahu Maharaj punished those who committed crimes against women and that he was against orthodox ideology.

Amol Palekar has gotten into controversies earlier for speaking his mind. In February 2019, he raised questions over the alleged cancellation of retrospectives of two senior artists at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Mumbai. It led to a lot of brouhaha. A month before, he observed that politicians and leaders don’t face censorship when giving speeches but when he tries to show the same in films, those scenes face resistance. In April 2017, he once again questioned censor policies and approached the Supreme Court to seek a revamp of the Cinematograph Act.

On the work front, Amol Palekar was recently seen back-to-back web projects. While he played the role of Shahid Kapoor’s grandfather in Raj-DK’s web series Farzi, he essayed Sharmila Tagore’s brother-in-law in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Gulmohar.

