Famous YouTuber Devraj Patel, known for his iconic dialogue "Dil se bura lagta hai" in viral videos, tragically lost his life in a road accident on Monday, leaving his fans devastated. According to reports from the Press Trust of India (PTI), Patel was on his way to film a comedy video in Raipur when the incident occurred.

The mishap took place around 3:30 pm, as Patel was riding as a pillion passenger. Following the conclusion of a video shoot in Nava Raipur, he was en route back when the collision with a truck transpired. The accident resulted in severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body, ultimately leading to his untimely demise.

Patel held an impressive following on YouTube, with over 4 lakh subscribers, who admired his witty style and comedic videos. The news of his passing has reverberated across social media platforms, as devastated fans expressed their condolences and shared their grief on Twitter and other online forums.

Even Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter to express his sorrow, sharing an old video featuring himself and Patel at the CM's official residence. In the video, the humorous YouTuber jovially remarked about their shared fame in Chhattisgarh, stating, "Only two persons are famous in Chhattisgarh. I and our 'kaka' (Baghel is popularly called 'kaka,' meaning uncle)."

The sudden loss of Devraj Patel has left a void in the hearts of his fans and the online community. His unique comedic talent and infectious personality will be remembered fondly, as his videos continue to bring joy to his audience. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family and loved ones find solace in this difficult time.

