Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya to be launched in Zoya Akhtar’s Archies adaptation with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

Agastya Nanda, the handsome 20-year old grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, son of Mr Bachchan's daughter Shweta , is being launched a leading man in Zoya Akhtar’s Bollywood adaptation of the Archies comics.

This is also going to be Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and Sridevi’s daughter’s introduction. Zoya Akhtar’s big musical Bollywood adaptation of the Archies comic will mark the debut of two of the two most sought-after star-daughters in film land.

Sources say Suhana will play the Bollywood Betty while Khushi will fit into Veronica’s (pointed) stilettos.

But who plays Archie in the desi avatar of the comics? The biggest newsbreak of Bollywood comes to you right here: Archie will be played by none other than Agastya Nanda whose Bollywood debut has been debated and discussed for almost two years now.

It’s final now. Three of the brightest star-children Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan in Zoya Akhtar’s 1960s’ take on the Archies comics. Can’t get any bigger.

Also Read: Suhana Khan spends a day out in New York City with a friend; shares a hilarious video

