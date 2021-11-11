Bollywood Hungama

EXCLUSIVE: Shanaya Kapoor starrer Dharma Productions film titled Dono Mile Iss Tarah

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

In March we had reported that Shanaya Kapoor would be making her Bollywood debut as a talent with Dharma Cornerstone Agency and would be seen in a film produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Earlier today, we reported that Shanaya had already commenced work on the film. In fact, Shanaya’s father Sanjay took to social media to announce the same saying, "New beginnings, so proud of you, work hard, focus, this is only the beginning, sky is the limit. #firstdayshoot #excitingtimes, love you.” Now Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the film in question has been titled Dono Mile Iss Tarah.

Shanaya Kapoor starrer Dharma Productions film titled Dono Mile Iss Tarah

“The shoot of the film was to start in July this year; however, it was delayed due to the pandemic. As for the title of the film, Dono Mile Iss Tarah has been locked and filming is going ahead with this title. In fact, director Shashank Khaitan seems pretty pleased with the title and is focusing on shooting the venture”, reveals a source close to the project. Besides given the topic of which revolves around a light-hearted, urban triangle love story, the title does full justice to the plot.

As for the cast of the film, Dono Mile Iss Tarah will see Shanaya pairing up with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.

