Bigg Boss 15 is been very much loved by the audience and it is that part of the season where people have already established their favourites. There are a few contestants which have made it to the top of the audience's favourite list. Two among them are Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. In the show, the duo has been sharing a very special close bond which is very much adored by everyone.

Each day by day, their relationship is evolving in the show and they're growing even more closer. Weel, although their closeness has been justified by their actions, they haven't been vocal about their feelings for each other. But recently in the latest episode of the show, the two spoke about their feelings for each other.

The conversation started with Tejasswi asking Karan when did he start feeling for her. To which he revealed that it was a very slow and natural process where he found her very cute. Karan also shared that he once tripped while looking at her. Hearing this made Tejasswi blush.

While it was Tejaasswi's turn to describe the feeling from her end, she said "I like it that we are on the same tangent and for me that is hot. Bahut strength dikhti hai us mein, full feel hota hai tere saath. For that, yes, that could be one reason I also did start noticing you." (There is immense strength in our equation, I feel complete with you)

Later as the conversation went ahead Karan tells Tejasswi that he is aware he isn't the type of guy she wants, somebody who is "over the top" and 'filmy'. To which she responds and comforts him that she likes his simplicity. She also tells Karan that she leads a very simple life and doesn't believe in flamboyance.

Further, Karan Kundrra also opened up about how he has started to now realise several things about himself. The actor said, he wasn't aware of how he was until he met her in the Bigg Boss house. He also comforts her and says, "Tu jo kar rahi hai sahi hai, tu bahut zaroori hai" (What you are doing is right. You are very important to me)

Lastly, on a very sweet note, Tejasswi Prakash told Karan Kundrra that it doesn't bother her if their chemistry isn't established on the television but it should be established in his heart. Tejasswi confesses to her that it is the only thing that matters to her. She also said that she even doesn't care about what the housemates think about them being together.

