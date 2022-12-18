Did Amitabh Bachchan come in support of Pathaan as he spoke about civil liberties and freedom of expression being questioned at a recent film festival?

We all are aware that currently the song ‘Besharam Rang’ picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from Pathaan is facing massive backlash from religious leaders and fringe groups. Many politicians too have taken objection to Deepika in a saffron-coloured bikini and SRK in a green shirt. Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra even threatened to not release the film if the song is not removed. Amidst all this hoopla, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who attended the Kolkata International Film Festival, spoke on the subject of civil liberties and freedom of expression, leaving us wondering if it was the star’s way of extending support to the YRF film.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about ‘questions being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression’ amid Pathaan controversy

A part of the recent speech given by Amitabh Bachchan at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival was shared by ANI on its official social media handle. The video features Amitabh Bachchan saying, “The 1952 Cinematograph Act set out the structure of censorship as it stands today, upheld by the film certification board (Central Board of Film Certification). But even now, ladies and gentlemen–and I am sure my colleagues on stage will agree–questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression.” Interestingly, the festival was also attended by the superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who shares a great bond with the CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee.

#WATCH | "Even now, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression": Amitabh Bachchan at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival pic.twitter.com/ycBY5LhRP2 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022



Besides Amitabh Bachchan talking about freedom of expression in speech, in the recent past, South celebrities like Prakash Raj and Divya Spandana have also extended their support towards the ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy. While Prakash Raj questioned about how Saffron-clad Swamijis rape minors, Divya has called these statements a reflection of the misogynistic society.

Coming to the film, Pathaan is an action entertainer that is a part of the ambitious spy universe of Yash Raj Films. The film brings together Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on the big screen after nine years and features John Abraham as the antagonist. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and is slated to release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

