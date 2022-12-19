With some right-wing groups taking objection to the song ‘Besharam Rang’, these protestors tried to disrupt the shoot of another film of SRK.

Not too long ago, it was being reported across media that some protestors went onto even burn effigies of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone owing to the ‘Besharam Rang’ song controversy. For the unversed, the song from the film Pathaan has apparently offended some politicians and right-wing groups who have slammed the makers for making the actress wear saffron colour bikini and have also taken objection to the dance moves, calling it ‘corrupt’. Now some of them attempted to even disrupt the shoot of another SRK film, Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Pathaan Row: Protestors attempt to disrupt the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki in Jabalpur

As per reports, some members of the Vishnu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, were attempting to protest and disrupt the shoot of Dunki which was happening in some of the picturesque areas of Jabalpur, including the marble rock site Bhedaghat and Dhuadhar waterfall in the city. These reports suggest that the protestors were shouting slogans and even attempted to cross the barricades put up by the police during the shooting of the film. Although, it is being said that Shah Rukh Khan and the other lead stars were not present at this schedule, the protests continued with some of them even shouting slogans against the Jabalpur Collector for providing the film’s team the permission to shoot in the city.

Talking about the protests, City Superintendent Priyanka Shukla was quoted by PTI, saying, "We showed restraint. The shooting schedule was held with the permission of the Jabalpur collector. The shooting got completed on Friday itself. The protesters handed over a memorandum to the tehsildar seeking a halt to the shooting.”

While Pathaan is expected to release on January 25, 2023, Dunki is expected to be the final release of the year. It marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady. It is slated to hit the big screens on December 22.

