Fans of Shah Rukh Khan already made it special for the superstar by celebrating his birthday in November in a grand manner. Now they are eager to catch him on the silverscreen after a four year hiatus in Pathaan and their excitement has only increased with the release of the teaser as well as the first song from the film, ‘Besharam Rang’. So when the megastar planned for a #AskSRK session last evening, it didn’t come as a surprise that fans wanted to know more about this YRF action entertainer.

#AskSRK: Fan requests to postpone Pathaan release and Shah Rukh Khan has the funniest response

Last evening, Shah Rukh Khan decided to interact with his fans through the Q&A session, #AskSRK and the curious fans had many questions ranging from his films to his personal life. While there were many who expressed their excitement about the release of Pathaan, one fan had a unique request and it was to postpone the release of the film. It seems that the fan requested the superstar to push the release of the spy entertainer by a day and knowing the superstar’s witty sense of humour, his answer definitely left many in splits.

Tum shaadi 26 ko karlo ( Republic Day parade ke baad ) chutti bhi hai us din….#Pathaan https://t.co/XmoUdSYa29 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022



The fan requested, “#AskSRK Sir, I am getting merried on 25th Jan. Can you please postpone Pathaan to 26th. That would be great. Thank you.” To the same, the superstar responded, “Tum shaadi 26 ko karlo ( Republic Day parade ke baad ) chutti bhi hai us din….#Pathaan”.

Talking about the film Pathaan, the action-entertainer will see the famous onscreen couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone return to the big screen together after nine years. The film will have John Abraham playing the role of an antagonist. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film will feature SRK as a spy and is slated to release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

