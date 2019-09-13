Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.09.2019 | 8:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dream Girl Chhichhore War Mission Mangal Batla House Saaho
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan shares interesting details of his bus ride days in Delhi with “good looking college-going ladies”

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amitabh Bachchan who is currently hosting the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati enjoys interacting with the contestants and the audience. He often ends up revealing personal details about his life. During one of the episodes, the actor recalled his bus ride days in Delhi with “good looking college-going ladies” when he was just a student.

Amitabh Bachchan shares interesting details of his bus ride days in Delhi with “good looking college-going ladies”

“I used to live near Teen Murti and take a bus for my daily commute to college. This bus used to go around the parliament and CP (Connaught Place) and further leave me at my university,” Amitabh said.

“Through this route, especially from CP, a lot of good looking college-going ladies from IP College, Miranda House, used to take this bus. So we used to eagerly wait for the stop to arrive faster and wait for beautiful ladies to get in,” he further said. Hearing this, the studio audience was in splits.

He told, “After many years, once I graduated from university and was employed, I met one of the beautiful ladies who used to travel in my bus. Turns out, she had an interesting tale to tell me.”

“She said ‘when you used to study in the university, and take the bus, we used to eagerly wait for the bus hoping to catch a glimpse of you’! And the story gets better after this… she said she used to wait at the bus stop every day with a friend and a fellow student whose name was Pran. And each time the bus came, there was only one thought that crossed her mind – Pran (her friend) jaaye par Bachchan na jaaye!”

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati: Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Madhuri Dixit sings ‘Yeh Ladka Haye Allah’…

Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha is all…

Ayushmann Khurrana says that star kids have…

Alia Bhatt to host a party for Rishi Kapoor?

Rakul Preet Singh has a logical explanation…

EXCLUSIVE: “I have given a tribute to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification