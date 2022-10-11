comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.10.2022 | 9:09 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan was once replaced overnight by Sanjay Khan in a film! Here’s how

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

It  happens only in India, goes a Govinda song. These words never seem truer than when applied to the incidents that happen in Bollywood. But even by the unpredictable standards of the Indian entertainment industry, this one takes the cake and the  bakery.

Amitabh Bachchan was once replaced overnight by Sanjay Khan in a film! Here’s how

Amitabh Bachchan was once replaced overnight by Sanjay Khan in a film! Here’s how

It happened  in  early 1970s when Amitabh Bachchan, fresh  raw and struggling for a foothold, signed  a potboiler titled Duniya Ka Mela. The film  was directed by Kundan Kumar; a  little-known name today, but a biggish gun in the 1960s and 70s, Kundan Kumar helmed  musical hits like  Ganga Maiya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo (1962, India’s first Bhojpuri  blockbuster), Aulad (1968, the  Jeetendra-Babita starrer best-known for the comedic song Jodi hamari  jamegi kaise) , Pardesi (1970, a slinky Mumtaz dancing to Chitragupta’s hit tunes) and Anokhi Ada (Jeetendra-Rekha’s first hit together).

In 1973, before  Amitabh Bachchan’s Zanjeer turned him overnight  into India’s biggest  star, Kundan Kumar launched Duniya Ka Mela with Rekha and a struggler named Amitabh Bachchan. Distributors  advised Kundan Kumar against what they saw as a foolhardy move. Until that  point of time Amitabh had featured only in a few films such as like Saat Hindustani, Pyar Ki Kahani, Bombay To Goa ,Parwana and Gehri Chaal. In the last two mentioned films AB Sr. played  villainous roles and was seriously thinking of trying his luck as a villain, a la Shatrughan Sinha.

But Kundan stuck to his guns. He  even shot a romantic duet Yeh chehra yeh zulfen jadoo sa kar rahe hain  composed by the hit-makers Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and filmed on  Rekha and the almost-newcomer Amitabh Bachchan. This is when the  distributors  threatened  to  back out of the project. They advised Kundan   Kumar to get rid of the semi-newcomer and replace him with someone more viewer-friendly.

Bachchan was then sacked overnight, and not even informed properly of his  loss. He was replaced by the then-hot and saleable Sanjay Khan (who  appeared in films as only ‘Sanjay’ in the credit titles back then!) Sanjay (with or without the Khan) had delivered a slew of  successes  in the  late 60s and early 70s.

By the time Duniya Ka Mela was released in 1974 , Sanjay  Khan’s career was on the downslide and Amitabh Bachchan after Zanjeer  took over the entire entertainment  industry.

The same duet song from Duniya  Ka Mela, which turned out as a flop,  was shot with Bachchan and Rekha. However it was once again re-shot with Sanjay and Rekha.

Technically Duniya Ka Mela is  the  first  Amitabh-Rekha starrer, although the one that released first with them  in the lead was Do Anjaane in 1976  (where believe it not, Rekha elopes with Prem Chopra after marrying Amitabh Bachchan).

Speaking of the experience Amitabh Bachchan says he holds absolutely no grudges. “I was grappling with flops. I was grateful that they even considered me for the film. I was  replaced by Mr. Sanjay Khan who was  big star during those times.”

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan to get a special tribute from fans; his birthday will be celebrated at midnight in cinemas

More Pages: Duniya Ka Mela Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Amitabh Bachchan to get a special tribute…

Doctor G makers organise a special screening…

Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani get trolled for…

Randeep Hooda breaks silence on video of…

VIXX’s Ravi to enlist in military as a…

Jilla actor Mahat Raghavendra to make his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification