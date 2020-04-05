Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.04.2020 | 3:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Ankita Lokhande’s building complex sealed after a man tests positive for Coronavirus

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

India is currently under the 21-day lockdown period. The cases of Coronavirus have rapidly increased in India. To ensure the safety of citizens, the government has urged people to stay indoors to help contain the virus. Actress Ankita Lokhande's apartment complex was reportedly sealed after a man tested positive for Coronavirus.

Ankita Lokhande's building complex sealed after a man tests positive for Coronavirus

As per reports, a man living in the building returned from Spain but didn't show any signs at the airport when the mandatory check was done. He was in self-quarantine for 15 days. During that period, he developed symptoms and was taken to the hospital along with his wife. The man tested positive for COVID-19 whereas his wife tested negative.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande was last seen Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

ALSO READ:  BAAGHI 3 LEAKED PHOTOS! Shraddha Kapoor drives a scooty on sets in Jaipur with Ankita Lokhande and Tiger Shroff

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ekta Kapoor to forsake one year salary of…

Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya to make his debut…

Vikrant Massey will be spending his birthday…

Mrunal Thakur says she played the role of a…

Kangana Ranaut donates Rs. 25 lakh to…

Owing to the lockdown, Pankaj Tripathi…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification