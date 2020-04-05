India is currently under the 21-day lockdown period. The cases of Coronavirus have rapidly increased in India. To ensure the safety of citizens, the government has urged people to stay indoors to help contain the virus. Actress Ankita Lokhande's apartment complex was reportedly sealed after a man tested positive for Coronavirus.

As per reports, a man living in the building returned from Spain but didn't show any signs at the airport when the mandatory check was done. He was in self-quarantine for 15 days. During that period, he developed symptoms and was taken to the hospital along with his wife. The man tested positive for COVID-19 whereas his wife tested negative.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande was last seen Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.