Amitabh Bachchan orders for 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland; distributes 10 ventilators to BMC

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As India continues to battle the devastating effects of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, several celebroteus in India have stepped forward to do their bit by contributing towards COVID relief efforts. In his latest blog, Amitabh Bachchan thanked the Government of Poland, the Mayor of the city of Wroclaw, the Ambassador of India at Warsaw and the LOT Polish Airlines for accommodating his order of 50 oxygen concentrators.

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that the Indian consul in Wroclaw had stepped in to send him a portable oxygen concentrator for his personal emergency use. However the actor stated that he would rather donate the same to institutes in India that required it urgently.

Bachchan said that the Indian Consul in Wroclaw helped him with details of a Polish company that was making oxygen concentrators. "I immediately placed an order for 50 Oxygen Concentrators, which were blocked for me by him, since the equipment was in short supply and was being manufactured and sold out rather rapidly," he reveled in teh blog.m

Bachchan also ordered for 20 ventilators, of which 10 have been delivered to the BMC and a few Municipal hospitals in Mumbai while the balance 10 are expected to be delivered by the end of May.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan lists out his contributions while responding to 'distasteful comments' of celebrities not doing enough amid COVID criss

