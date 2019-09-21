Daisy Shah recently received her license from the National Association of India and has already made her way into the Aspiring Shot category. The actress has been working hard to get into the Renowned Shot category for quite some time now and aspired to achieve her place soon. While she was expecting to get qualify for the Nationals this year, she will have to wait another year for the same.

She explained that she lost focus due to a last-minute change of rules where she wasn’t allowed to carry her phone to keep a check on the scorecard through her camera. The officer didn’t budge even when Daisy Shah explained that she was not informed earlier. She plans on practicing more and more and is determined to not lose her focus this time.

She was last seen in Race 3 and Salman Khan even took to his social media to congratulate her on winning in the Aspiring Shot category for the second time.

