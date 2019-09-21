Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.09.2019 | 10:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Daisy Shah will have to wait for another year to qualify for the Nationals of rifle shooting

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Daisy Shah recently received her license from the National Association of India and has already made her way into the Aspiring Shot category. The actress has been working hard to get into the Renowned Shot category for quite some time now and aspired to achieve her place soon. While she was expecting to get qualify for the Nationals this year, she will have to wait another year for the same.

Daisy Shah will have to wait for another year to qualify for the Nationals of rifle shooting

She explained that she lost focus due to a last-minute change of rules where she wasn’t allowed to carry her phone to keep a check on the scorecard through her camera. The officer didn’t budge even when Daisy Shah explained that she was not informed earlier. She plans on practicing more and more and is determined to not lose her focus this time.

She was last seen in Race 3 and Salman Khan even took to his social media to congratulate her on winning in the Aspiring Shot category for the second time.

Also Read: Salman Khan congratulates Daisy Shah for becoming an aspiring shooter!

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Vicky Kaushal reveals Hiroo Johar had put…

WHOA! Radhika Apte roped in along with…

Radhika Apte is all set to host the award…

Arjun Kapoor reveals his intention behind…

Janhvi Kapoor’s dream wedding look will make…

Rakul Preet Singh does her heaviest deadlift…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification