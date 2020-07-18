Bollywood Hungama

BREAKING: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone to share screen for the first time

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There is some major development happening in the entertainment industry. While Prabhas recently shared the first look of his upcoming film with Pooja Hegde, he is all set to announce his next. The actor is all set to star with Deepika Padukone in an upcoming Pan India film.

A well-placed source reveals that this fresh pairing will be joining hands for a pan India Telugu film that will also be dubbed in Hindi and Tamil. Both being successful actors, their pairing on screen will be something that fans will also be looking forward to. Further details will be revealed when the makers of the film make an official announcement of the same. If that wasn’t all, the said venture will be helmed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin, and will be a sci-fi entertainer.

Meanwhile, Prabhas recently unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The magnum opus is being made on a high budget and will be released next year.

