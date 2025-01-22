Amitabh Bachchan expresses frustration with tumblr for deleting his posts and rejecting pictures: “It’s getting on my nerves”

Amitabh Bachchan expressed frustration with the micro-blogging site he frequently uses to share updates about his life, as it often rejects the pictures of his work that he wants to share with his fans, whom he affectionately refers to as his “extended family” or “EF.”

Amitabh Bachchan voiced his frustration on his blog and wrote, “You know this Tumblr is getting on my nerves..rejects pictures of my work that I wish to share.”

Amitabh revealed that the platform “unexpectedly blanks out my writing.” He further added, “Not that it has brilliant content, but just .. it deletes it . And I have been trying for long to put up some pictures and all it say’s after a while .. is OOPS.”

In other news, Amitabh Bachchan became emotional while celebrating 25 years of his quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. During the episode, a video featuring heartfelt messages from his fans played, congratulating him on the milestone.

An emotional Amitabh Bachchan responded, “Thank you very much, Deviji. You have said such kind and wonderful things. I have never looked at this show as just work. Every contestant who steps onto this platform, and every audience member present, feels like a guest in my home.”

He added, “Just as we welcome guests with warmth and hospitality at home, I strive to extend the same courtesy here. To me, you all truly feel like family.”

He further said, “Life brings its share of ups and downs, and when I see contestants performing well, it fills me with immense joy. But when they struggle or lose, it deeply pains me. I have often said that the pain contestants feel is something I experience as well.”

Big B shared that seeing someone in distress is always difficult. “This game holds the power to transform lives in a single moment with just one correct answer. People come here carrying countless hopes and dreams, and being a part of those moments as their dreams unfold is a source of inspiration for me.”

He concluded, “I hope the love and affection from all of you continues to grow stronger forever.”

