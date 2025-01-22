Buzz is rife that Sunny Kaushal, Nimrat Kaur, and Medha Shankr are teaming up for the first time for an upcoming film. After starring in the romantic thriller Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Sunny Kaushal is rumoured to have kickstarted shooting for his next untitled film in Rajasthan. Buzz also states that the trio will be seen stepping into the genre of a detective comedy. Though Sunny Kaushal or the star cast haven't made an official announcement of the upcoming film, it is being said that the film will be produced by Laxman Utekar and T-Series.

In 2024, Sunny Kaushal made waves by playing an intriguing role in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and now, with a detective comedy film on the cards, the actor is all set to take the audience on a rollercoaster of thrill, adventure, and comedy all over again. Beyond this, his team-up with Nimrat Kaur and Medha Shankr has generated curiosity among the netizens, who are eager to see what they have to offer on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal has never failed to seamlessly blend into the characters, be it romantic or thriller. Given the buzz about his collaboration with Nimrat Kaur and Medha Shankr, excitement is sky-high to witness the trio on the big screen for the first time and see them ace unseen avatars in the upcoming film.

