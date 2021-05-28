Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan buys a duplex apartment worth Rs. 31 crore in Mumbai

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently bought a 5,184 sq ft property in Mumbai. He bought the property in December 2020 but registered it only in April 2021.

The property purchased by Bachchan is worth Rs. 31 crore. Reportedly, it is in a project Atlantis by a Tier-2 builder, Crystal Group. The per sq foot cost of the property comes around Rs. 60,000. He paid a stamp duty of Rs. 62 lakh taking advantage of the Maharashtra Government’s stamp duty waiver of 2 percent until March 31, 2021. As per reports, the property comes with six car parks and is located on the 27th and 28th floor.

Actor Sunny Leone has also purchased an apartment in the same project which is worth Rs. 16 crore. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai also purchased a duplex apartment in the same project for Rs. 25.3 crore.

In August last year, the Maharashtra Government temporarily reduced the stamp duty on housing units from 5 percent to 2 percent until December 31, 2020, to boost the real estate business which was hit hard by the pandemic. The stamp duty from January 1, 2021, until March 31, 2021, was 3 percent. Several celebrities took advantage of the waiver to invest in luxury properties in the city. Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, too, recently purchased sky villas in Bandra worth over Rs. 20 crore each.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan reveals his Janak office flooded amid Cyclone Tauktae

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

