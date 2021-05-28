Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary is around the corner. A year ago on June 14, the talented actor left the nation in dense tears. Recently, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti in an Instagram post declares how she wants to spend his first death anniversary. Shweta in her post opened up that she wants to be in the mountains away from hustle and bustle and in complete silence.

Sharing the post, Shweta wrote "I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on...❤️???? Wishing all an auspicious Buddha Purnima???????? #ForeverSushant."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

Earlier this year on Sushant's 35th birth anniversary, Shweta Singh Kirti also announced Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund. The fund was set up for physics and astrophysics student at the University Of California, Berkeley as Sushant was an enthusiast of science, astronomy and astrophysics.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande feature in a Bengali textbook for children

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.