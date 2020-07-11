Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly been hospitalized this Saturday evening on July 11. He was taken to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

The news was confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan himself that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he wrote on Twitter late at night.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

