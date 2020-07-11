Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.07.2020 | 10:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital due to COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly been hospitalized this Saturday evening on July 11. He was taken to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital due to COVID-19

The news was confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan himself that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he wrote on Twitter late at night.

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Shekhar Kapur…

Vidya Balan starrer Sherni to only resume…

Rajesh Roshan to compose music for Vivek…

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh to make a special…

Nana Patekar to play the role of spymaster…

Varun Dhawan provides financial help to 200…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification