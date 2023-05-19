Recently, Disha Parmar was in news after it was being said that she will reunite with Nakuul Mehta once again for the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. Now, the popular television star has announced her first pregnancy with husband and singer Rahul Vaidya on social media. Along with the post, the couple also posted their sonography videos on the platform. The couple tied the knot in a lavish traditional ceremony in Mumbai in 2021.

Amid rumours of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announce pregnancy in this Instagram post

In their recent Instagram post, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar shared a photo of them posting as ‘MUMMY & DADDY’ with the actress flaunting her baby bump. Besides this, they also shared a carousal post of their recent sonography where users can get a glimpse of their little baby. The couple captioned it saying, “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!! <3” which was followed by a baby emoji as well as a smile emoji. Their post received a lot of love from their fans and industry friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)



Bade Achhe Lagte Hain co-star Nakuul Mehta along with Shubhaavi Choksey sent across their congratulatory wishes by posting it on Instagram. Along with him, many of the actors from the industry like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Mouni Roy, Jasmin Bhasin, Bharti Singh, Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Aneri Vajani, Drashti Dhami, Rashami Desai, Sonal Chauhan, Jiya Shankar, Maheck Chahal, Eijaz Khan, Vikkas Manaktala, Shalin Bhanot, among others also shared their best wishes.

On the work front, Disha Parmar was last seen in Sony TV’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Priya and the actress received a lot of love from the audience for her role as well as her onscreen chemistry with Nakuul Mehta aka Ram. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya, who has done reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has been focusing on his music career, and is busy with playback singing as well as music videos.

