Angad Bedi's next project, A Legal Affair, is a legal drama which also stars Internet sensation, Barkha Singh. The show is produced by Jio Studios and is the official Hindi adaptation of Suspicious Partner, one of the most popular K-dramas starring Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun. The show has already been shot extensively in Delhi and Mumbai and will be released later this year. Korean dramas have found a huge audience in India and this being an official adaptation, is sure to make for a promising premise.

Angad says, “A Legal Affair is a legal drama based on a lawyer and his associate and the affair they have. It’s an intense romantic drama, a genre I haven’t dabbled in before. I did essay the role of a lawyer previously but that was a different space altogether which was based on a real life Murad case. Also, this show is an official adaptation of the K-drama, Suspicious Partner, which is already such a successful show. It’s kind of tricky since the Korean version was already a hit, so people have high expectations and it’s up to the actors and makers what more they can bring to the show.”

The show is a rom-com, directed by Karan Darra. It is the first collaboration of Barkha Singh and Angad Bedi. All the episodes of the series will be streamed online on the JioCinema app or My Jio app. The release date hasn’t been announced yet.

