In response to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for participation from civil society, IIFA has launched the Be Water+ve initiative in partnership with AquaKraft Foundation. IIFA will initiate an aggressive advocacy campaign to educate civil society about water conservation and at the same time work towards on-ground interventions across the most-disadvantaged villages to make them Water+ve. Supporting the Be Water+ve initiative, were actors Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh who signed the Be Water +ve pledge.

Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh join IIFA’s Be Water+ve campaign for water conservation

Launching Be Water+ve, the press conference was addressed by the Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti – Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat via a live conference link. The Minister said, “Looking ahead the need for water is increasing manifold. While the Jal Shakti Ministry has been doing extensive work that is being recognized as an inspiring effort across the world, it can only succeed when people join hands with government efforts. As our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji has said, Jal Jan Abhiyaan and Jan Bhagidaari are needed simultaneously to achieve India’s Water Vision 2047 thereby ensuring longevity and permanent solutions.”

Rajkummar Rao shared his happiness about his debut on the IIFA stage, wherein for the first time he would be hosting the IIFA Rocks in the company of Farah Khan. Rajkummar Rao said, “The UN Sustainable Development Goals are the subject of a fantastic initiative to raise awareness and spur action. Being the international festival of Indian cinema, IIFA has always been sensitive to such delicate issues looking towards the primary objectives of ecology, sustainability, and water conservation. I’m happy to be a part of such a huge initiative along with this I’m very excited to be making my debut at the IIFA Rocks and IIFA Awards in Yas Island Abu Dhabi.”.

Rakulpreet Singh would be performing for the first time at the IIFA Awards and spoke about her performance and shared her dance moves at the press conference. Rakul Preet Singh said, “Transforming our relationship with nature is the key to reversing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste and I’m glad to give my small contribution towards it. I’m very excited to be performing for the first time at the IIFA Awards.”

“Working together, IIFA and AquaKraft will create an informative and exciting campaign that would enlist support from civil society, corporate India and global corporates, while at the same time ensuring that the technologies deployed are world-class, sustainable and easy to implement over long periods accommodating climatic changes in line with the vision of Water SECURITY 2047”, said Dr Subramanya Kusnur speaking on behalf of the Be Water +ve initiative.

“NEXA and IIFA have been partners for 7 continuous years and through this partnership, we have always strived to create impeccable experiences that not only impress but inspire. Both organizations have been taking conscious efforts for environmental and community well-being at large. Sustainability is a strong pivot for premium customers today and NEXA is committed to introducing innovative technologies like hybrid, CNG, and electric vehicles which reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We at Maruti Suzuki have also taken up sustainable solutions across our value chain from the product design stage to our processes ensuring zero use of groundwater, and water conservation in plant operations and service workshops, in addition to benefitting 25 villages in our endeavour to provide safe and hygienic drinking water through our Water ATMs”, asserted Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Ravi Menon, Co-chairman of Sobha Realty, said, “We are delighted to be the title sponsors of the 23rd edition of IIFA Weekend. The event will witness the presence of the who’s who of the Indian film industry with the glitz and glamour that makes Indian cinema widely popular. With a rich culture of performing arts in our nation itself, we are honoured to recognize and celebrate the long-standing allure of Indian cinema and its outstanding contributors. Indian films are watched across the world, and we are pleased to welcome the numerous actors, artists, and talents of our nation, further bringing Indian cinema to a global audience. IIFA Awards recognizes the highest quality and artistic expressions in the Indian film sector, just like we at Sobha Realty recognize the value of quality, art, and design in our work.”

The Nexa IIFA awards and Sobha IIFA weekend will be returning to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 26th and 27th, 2023 for its 23rd edition. IIFA is the world's biggest celebration of Indian cinema and media event that is all set to bring together the very best in music and entertainment under one roof.

Joining hands with the United Nations in India on Sustainability Marking the beginning of another chapter in the IIFA journey, the United Nations in India joined hands with the International Indian Film Academy to create the first-of-its-kind initiative comprising advocacy, education and on-ground action on the Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on sustainability. Through this engagement, IIFA proposes to use its platforms and the voices of celebrities and actors to raise awareness about issues of sustainability and climate action in our daily lives. With the knowledge and support of the United Nations in India, IIFA aims to encourage sustainable living, environment and water positivity in India and key regions across the world.

Addressing the media, Shombi Sharp, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India said, "The UN in India and IIFA are united in the urgent need to harness the tremendous power of culture and creativity for climate action. The triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss is already having a devastating impact on the most vulnerable, especially women and children. But there are simple actions we can all take in our daily lives right now to start building a better future. With its unparalleled reach, India’s film industry and IIFA can help amplify the call for sustainable living. The UN in India joins hands with IIFA this year to broadcast this message and to mobilize audiences across the world to save our only home, together for people and planet."

The initiative draws from Prime Minister Modi's LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) campaign and will advocate for citizens to take action for conserving the earth’s resources and fighting climate change. Several well-known members of the film and music communities, many of whom serve as UN Ambassadors, Champions, and Advocates, will highlight the challenges and the collective and individual action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

IIFA has in the past championed advocacy and action for environment and sustainability, women empowerment, and girls’ education, with celebrities and actors advocating for these causes.

In 2007, IIFA replaced its traditional star-studded red carpet, with an earth-friendly green carpet to turn the spotlight on Planet Earth and environmental degradation. In 2008, renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan and the late Dr RK Pachauri, then chairperson of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, planted a tree at the United Nations regional office in Bangkok to symbolize the coming together of IIFA and the UN Environment Programme.

Dia Mirza, Goodwill Ambassador, United Nations Environment Programme and United Nations Secretary-General’s SDG Advocate said, “It is important to remind ourselves that concepts of refuse and reduce precede reuse, recycle and repair. Every year, the world produces more than 400 million tonnes of plastics, causing untold damage to the environment and societies. India’s response is proactive and multipronged. But all of these measures would be incomplete if ‘we’ – the citizens, don’t adopt a more environmentally conscious lifestyle.”

