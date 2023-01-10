Defense lawyer also claimed that Sheezan Khan was arrested in the case because of his religion and that it was made into a ‘love jihad’ angle.

Readers may recall that Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on December 24 on the sets of her ongoing show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Followed by the incident, her former boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested under the charges of abetment to suicide. The bail hearing was held in Vasai court on Monday, wherein lawyer Shailendra Mishra, argued on behalf of Khan, and claimed that Tunisha was speaking to a man named Ali, whom she met on Tinder. Furthermore, his argument also included that Sheezan was arrested because of his religion.

Lawyer of Sheezan Khan claims that Tunisha Sharma was chatting with her Tinder friend 15 mins before her suicide

As per reports, in his defense argument, Shailendra Mishra revealed that after the break up between Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma, the latter joined Tinder and was in touch with a man named Ali, with whom she had been on a date. In the same argument, he also added that the last 15 minutes before she committed suicide, she had spoken to Ali on a video call. Meanwhile, coming to her suicide, Mishra has asserted that Tunisha had already confided about her suicide plan to a co-actor named Parth and had even showed him the rope. In a statement, Sheezan Khan had claimed that he had overheard this conversation and had even contacted her family regarding the same. In fact, Khan has also revealed that the late actress was taking some ‘dangerous’ medication without any valid prescription.

The defense lawyer also addressed other rumours doing the rounds including a viral photo of Tunisha Sharma in a hijab. As per his statement, he asserted that the actress was seen wearing the traditional garment for a scene in the show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul and not in reality. He also referred to the rumour about Sheezan forcing Tunisha to learn Urdu, arguing that neither Khan nor his family understand the language.

Meanwhile, Mishra also presented what Khan had to say on the case. According to the statement given by Sheezan Khan, he had claimed that his arrest was made because of his religion. He spoke about how the ‘love jihad’ angle played a pivotal role and that a two-day questioning session was more than enough to reveal the truth. He also asserted that there was no evidence against him for the arrest, despite which the criminal proceedings continued.

Mishra, in his argument, has maintained that the reason behind Khan’s plea is his autistic brother, who is in need of Sheezan. He also referred to how Sooraj Pancholi had received bail during the Jiah Khan suicide case. The court is yet to arrive at a decision and the next hearing has been scheduled for January 11.

