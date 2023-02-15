It seems like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is wading through troubled waters is sinking deeper. While on one side his personal life is taking centre stage on social media, on the other we hear that the fallout has now affected his projects as well. If what the grapevine says is true, then apparently OTT streaming giant Amazon Prime Video, which had announced the release of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Tiku Weds Sheru, has now decided to defer the release of the film.

Amazon Prime Video decides to defer the release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Tiku Weds Sheru

Revealing details about the same a source close to the development informed Bollywood Hungama, “Earlier this year Amazon Prime Video held a massive press conference where they announced a number of shows and films that were to release in 2023. Among them was the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Tiku Weds Sheru. Though there was no date, Prime Video did claim that the film would release this year. However, now looking at the issues Nawaz is facing, the streaming giant has decided to defer the release and put it on the back burner for the time being.” Quiz the source on the reason behind this and he continues, “Before a film releases, there are promotions, be it a theatrical or OTT release. But with Nawaz finding himself in the eye of the storm, the OTT platform sees this as a hurdle and to avoid bad press which could damage the film, the decision was taken to postpone its release.”

While currently, an official confirmation on the rescheduling of Tiku Weds Sheru is awaited, the film itself is said to be a romantic drama and a dark satire film. Produced by Kangana Ranaut, and written & directed by Sai Kabir under the banner of Manikarnika Films, Tiku Weds Sheru stars Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.

Also Read: BREAKING: Kangana Ranaut’s production and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Tiku Weds Sheru to release directly on Amazon Prime Video

More Pages: Tiku Weds Sheru Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.