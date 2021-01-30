The Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of producers of the Amazon Prime Video web series Mirzapur. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment were named in a FIR accusing them of improper and indecent portrayal of the town of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh and also for outraging religious beliefs.

Division bench of justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Subhash Chand while granting relief to the producers directed them to offer full cooperation in the investigation. The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by Akhtar And Sidhwani. The court also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government and complainant seeking their replies.

“Having regard to the facts of the case and the submissions made, till the next date of listing or till submission of police report under Section 173(2) CrPC, whichever is earlier, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioners in pursuance of the FIR registered. However, the petitioners shall offer full cooperation in the investigation,” the court said.

A case was filed against the producers at Kotwali Dehat Police Station in Mirzapur district under sections 295-A, 504, 505 and 34 of IPC and 67-A of IT Act.

Mirzapur is a two part series currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series narrates the story of a dark world of guns, drugs and lawlessness.

