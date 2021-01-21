Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.01.2021 | 2:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Supreme Court issues notice to the makers of Mirzapur and Amazon Prime Video

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a notice and sought responses from makers and producers of the web series Mirzapur and streaming platform Amazon Prime Video based on a plea complaining over the portrayal of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district in bad light.

Supreme Court issues notice to the makers of Mirzapur and Amazon Prime Video

The notice comes two days after an FIR was registered against producers of Mirzapur for hurting religious sentiments and spoiling the image of Mirzapur in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The complaint was given by Mirzapur resident Arvind Chaturvedi. Reportedly, the complaint alleged that the web series has shown abusive content and illicit relations.

The FIR named producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya under IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The row over Mirzapur comes days after similar allegations were made on Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav which was released a week ago. After multiple FIRs against the makers of Tandav and the streaming platform, the makers removed the problematic scenes from the series and also issued an unconditional apology.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal says people initially dissuaded him from taking up web series and to focus on films

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John…

Salman Khan to start shooting for Tiger 3…

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to kick off…

Motion capture of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan…

Tusshar Kapoor announces his next titled…

Lifestyle brand Chumbak ropes in Sara Ali…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification