Alia Bhatt’s gift to her personal staff is straight-up endearing

Alia Bhatt is literally one of the busiest actresses in B-Town as per her current schedule. She has big movies lined up one after the other and it is going to be a massive couple of years for her. With her upcoming film Kalank releasing in less than a month, Alia already has a total of 4 confirmed projects. Another one of Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht, a film with SS Rajamouli, Brahmastra, Arumina Sinha biopic, and now the recently announced film opposite Salman Khan, Inshallah. She truly will have the busiest time juggling between shoots for different projects.

Alia is known to take very good care of her personal staff. Her personal staff consists of Amol and Sunil who are her helper and driver respectively. Before she rung in her 26th birthday, she wrote a cheque of Rs. 50 lakhs each for both these boys to help them buy a house in the city. The duo has already booked a 1 BHK flat for them each and couldn’t be more thankful of their amazing boss. Alia Bhatt has definitely proved that she is the best boss there ever has been.

Earlier today, Alia Bhatt took to her Twitter on announce her upcoming film with Salman Khan and has called it a dream come true. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali will soon go on floors and we’re still waiting on more details about the same. How excited are you to see Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt share the screen space for the first time?

