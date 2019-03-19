BRAVO! Priyanka Chopra is on US’s most powerful women list along with Meryl Steep, Ellen DeGeneres, and Oprah Winfrey

Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to make us proud with every added feather in her already decorated hat! Our homegirl is a global icon and keeps on raising the bar for everyone aspiring to make a career abroad from Bollywood by achieving one feet or the other. After being featured on Forbes magazine’s 100 most influential list in 2018 and the 500 Most Influential list by Variety magazine a year before that, she now shares space with none other than Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and all other iconic international role models to be one of the America’s most powerful woman.

She said in a press note, “I feel privileged to share this platform with these amazing women who have each pushed through their own challenges and created their own realities and today stand shoulders above everyone in their chosen careers. It does give one a feeling of achievement.” PC will be on the 10th Women in the World Summit panel with Brie Larson, Ashley Judd, Anna Wintour and Oprah Winfrey at Lincoln Centre in New York on April 10-12.

On work front, she will be seen with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.

