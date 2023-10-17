EXCLUSIVE: Is Kriti Sanon planning to move to her new Pali Hill house this Diwali? Here’s what we know

Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly on cloud nine as she had received the National Award in Delhi, a momentous achievement in her career. However, there's even more exciting news for the actress and her fans. Kriti is currently planning to acquire a splendid new house in Bandra's Pali Hill, as she's been investing time and effort in the interiors of the house. The latest update reveals that Kriti is planning to celebrate Diwali by moving into her brand new abode, along with her family.

The actress has not only made her mark in Bollywood but has also planned to venture into the real estate sector. As Diwali approaches, the festival of lights and new beginnings, Kriti plans for a fresh chapter in her life. She has been actively involved in the interior design and decor of her new home, ensuring it reflects her personal style and preferences.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon is keeping busy with an array of film projects. The actress is currently shooting for her debut productional venture, Do Patti in Dehradhun. She is set to appear alongside Tiger Shroff in Ganapath, and she also has an upcoming film with Shahid Kapoor slated for release on February 9, 2024. Additionally, fans can anticipate her presence alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in The Crew.

