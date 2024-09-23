Prajakta Koli is set for Climate Week 2024 which is scheduled to be held in New York City this month. As one of the Indian representatives at this event, the Mumbai-based Koli will unveil her ambitious plan to launch a global youth climate movement. Drawing upon her experience as UNDP India’s first Youth Climate Champion, Koli aims to unite young people worldwide in a collective effort to combat climate change and present climate solutions. The movement will focus on education, advocacy and grassroots initiatives to empower youth to become agents of positive change.

Prajakta Koli to speak at Climate Week 2024 on Youth Climate Action in New York

During the upcoming event, the 31-year-old popular digital creator, who goes by the moniker Mostly Sane, will participate in a series of high-profile events, including keynote speeches, panel discussions and workshops. She will share her vision for a youth-led climate revolution, inspire others to join the cause and forge partnerships with key stakeholders. A key highlight of her agenda will entail her participation as a featured speaker at the SDG panel at UN Headquarters discussing media influence and sustainable development, Solutions House Creator Panel, Goals House Breakfast Roundtable, Hope House Roundtable and Verified Roundtable. In addition to her speaking roles, she will also attend key events like the Summit Of The Future, the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit and the L’Oreal Climate Event.

Koli, who serves as an advisory member of the Goalkeepers initiative by the Gates Foundation, will also attend the Goalkeepers Summit. This summit brings together world leaders and changemakers to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), where Koli’s presence underscores her commitment to global climate and development goals.

Speaking about her participation, Prajakta Koli shares, “I’m excited to use my platform to amplify the urgency of climate action via storytelling. I truly believe that young people hold the key to addressing the climate crisis. By participating in this global movement, we can harness the power of youth to create a sustainable future for generations to come. Together, we can shape a sustainable future, and I look forward to sharing my journey with my followers and encouraging them to be part of this movement."

With over 17 million followers across social media, Prajakta Koli continues to use her influence to drive meaningful change. Her role as UNDP India’s first Youth Climate Champion highlights her position as a global voice for climate action, youth empowerment and gender equality.

