Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.04.2019 | 9:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Alia Bhatt addresses rumours about pairing with Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy and Takht

ByMonica Yadav

Ever since Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starred in a series of campaigns for a travel portal, the fans had wanted to see them together. The wish was granted in Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy in which their characters Murad and Safeena became fan favourites. Now, the actors will soon begin work on Karan Johar‘s film Takht. After the costume drama, it was rumoured that they will be coming together for the third film which is speculated to be a romance drama.

Alia Bhatt addresses rumours about pairing with Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy and Takht

As Alia Bhatt is currently promoting Kalank, she finally addressed those movie rumours. The actress said, “Not many people know but me and Ranveer share a very special bond. It’s very new but there’s a lot of admiration n there’s a lot of excitement for each other. I genuinely love him. He is such a gem of a person. I actually feel that Ranveer and I are similar a lot in life. I hope those reports are true (of another film) But I haven’t been offered anything. Ranveer and I are always joking with each other. Ranveer says that how he will write in his contract that he will work only with me. So I hope the rumour comes true.”

Well, they did recently shoot another campaign for the travel portal. Till then, the fans can enjoy their favourites Lulu and Tutu in the upcoming advertisement.

ALSO READ: Inshallah: Alia Bhatt BREAKS SILENCE on mixed reactions for being paired opposite Salman Khan

More Pages: Takht Box Office Collection , Takht Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Kesari Day 20 in overseas

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt BREAKS SILENCE on…

Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Collections…

Varun Dhawan's stalker creates a ruckus…

Kesari Box Office Collections: The Akshay…

“I am learning Telugu from scratch” - Alia…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification