Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.04.2019 | 9:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Richa Chadha meets local Kabaddi players across India as a prep for her role in Panga!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Richa Chadha has just begun shooting the second leg of Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s film Panga on local Indian sport Kabaddi starring Richa Chadha along with the lead of the film Kangana Ranaut. Both the leading ladies of the film and will be seen donning the character of Kabaddi players that require them to hone their skills of the Indian origin sport.

Richa Chadha meets local Kabaddi players across India as a prep for her role in Panga!

Richa being a directors actor started researching on the game as soon as the second leg of shooting was announced. To get into the skin of character Richa started meeting real Kabaddi players to get tips from their past experiences. Every state has its own talent of the game, the rules remain intact only the style of the game differs from state to state.

Richa Chadha, who has been travelling off late to the north of India to places including Chandigarh, Ranchi and Patna for personal and professional work. To make the best use of her time she was seen meeting the best of athletes in all the above states and cities to hone her Kabaddi skills. Interestingly she came across every state team and players have it’s own style and quirk while playing the game which we will see very Richa adapting to these skills in a reel like.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha to inaugurate India’s first ever LGBTQ medical clinic!

More Pages: Panga Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Vidya Balan prefers Indira Gandhi to…

Shatrughan Sinha lauds Kangana Ranaut, calls…

Kangana Ranaut WALKS OUT of Anurag Basu’s…

Excel Entertainment to kick off Fukrey 3 and…

Pahlaj Nihalani denies allegations that he…

Kangana Ranaut accuses Pahlaj Nihalani of…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification