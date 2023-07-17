The medium of web shows has boomed in India since last three to four years. And one of the most sought-after topics in web medium has been courtroom drama. Voot’s Illegal has been one such court saga that has gained success. Hence, after two seasons, the show is back with a third one, for which Akshay Oberoi has started shooting. The show also stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. It’s currently being shot in Mumbai and Delhi.

Akshay Oberoi starts shooting Illegal season 3 in Mumbai and Delhi

Akshay plays a lawyer in Illegal who has to go through certain tough situations. His character in the son of the famous criminal lawyer Janardhan Jaitley, played by Piyush Mishra.

Sharing his reaction on being back on the sets of the show, Akshay said in a statement, “I am thrilled to step into the shoes of my character once again and continue this exhilarating journey with Illegal. The opportunity to delve deeper into the complexities of the legal world and explore new dimensions of the character is incredibly fulfilling as an actor. I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented cast and crew in bringing the next chapter of this thrilling series to life.”

Illegal is a journey into the legal world and the war lawyers fight on everyday basis. It also throws the light on the methods used by lawyers in order to outsmart the opposition.

Directed by Sahir Raza, Illegal season 3 will stream on Voot Select this year.

Also Read: Akshay Oberoi achieves physical transformation for Fighter by training himself, see pictures

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.