Apart from acting, Angad Bedi has also shown a keen interest in the sport of sprinting. In fact, last year, he won the silver medal in a sprinting tournament held in Mumbai. Hence, he has now taken the decision to take his passion for the sport to newer heights by representing India in a 400 meters international sprinting competition next year.

Angad Bedi to represent India in an international sprinting tournament

Angad has also started training for the same. A press release sent by his publicist said, “With a determination to excel in his newfound athletic endeavour, Angad has been undergoing rigorous and intensive training under the guidance of his coach, Brinston Miranda. Coach Miranda, a seasoned athlete himself, achieved the remarkable feat of securing the 5th rank at the World Masters Games in 2016. Angad’s association with Coach Miranda ensures that he receives top-notch training and mentorship to hone his skills and elevate his performance to international standards.”

Sharing his excitement at representing India, Angad said in a statement, “I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to represent my country in the 400 m race next year. First, I am aiming for Maharashtra State in December then Nationals. The silver medal in my debut sprinting tournament has fuelled my determination to pursue this sport at a professional level. With the guidance of my esteemed coach, Brinston Miranda, I am committed to giving my best and making my country proud. I am grateful for the support and encouragement I have received from my family, friends, and fans throughout this incredible journey.”

On the acting front, Angad was recently seen in Lust Stories 2. He will next be seen in R Balki’s sports drama Ghoomer with Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan.

