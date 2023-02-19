comscore

Cinemas to celebrate Pathaan Week from February 20 to 23, to show the film only at Rs 110

Cinemas to celebrate Pathaan Week from February 20 to 23, to show the film only at Rs 110

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan recently crossed the Rs 500 crores nett mark in India alone.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been ruling the box office right from the time its advance bookings were opened last month. The spy action film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, recently crossed the Rs 500 crores nett mark in India and is now all set to reach Rs 1000 crores gross worldwide. To celebrate this feat, theatre owners across India have decided to hold Pathaan Week from February 20 to 23 by showing the film for only Rs 110.

The makers had already slashed the ticket prices to Rs 110 for the film’s fourth weekend (till today). Now the same will continue for the weekdays as well.

Sharing the news, Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF, said, “2023 has started extremely well not just for YRF with Pathaan but also for the entire exhibition circuit and we couldn’t be happier. The biggest all-time blockbuster Pathaan, which is the latest offering from Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe, has been entertaining audiences globally since its release and it is amazing that all the leading multiplex chains are coming together to celebrate the contribution of this film towards the Hindi film industry.”

He added, “It is going to be Pathaan Week across these participating cinemas with tickets priced at flat Rs 110. This is a celebration of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, YRF, Siddharth Anand and also the YRF Spy Universe that is churning out the biggest action spectacles that India has ever seen and is setting new benchmarks and records with every film!”

As shared by the makers, Pathaan saw a jump in numbers in India on its fourth Saturday (yesterday) by earning Rs 3.32 crore nett. The film’s worldwide gross number till yesterday is at Rs 988 crores.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

