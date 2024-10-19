Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Sky Force is expected to make a significant impact at the box office, as it has been scheduled to release on January 24, 2025. This date coincides with the Republic Day weekend.

Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force to release on January 24, 2025, makers to drop trailer on Christmas: Report

The Significance of Sky Force's Release Date

According to a report by PinkVilla, the movie is rich in action, drama, and emotional depth, with a strong patriotic narrative. The story is set against the backdrop of India’s first airstrike on Pakistan, promising to resonate with audiences during this patriotic time.

The report quoted a source saying, “Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and team feel that Sky Force is the perfect film for the Republic Day period. It’s high on action, drama, emotions, thrills, and, on top of it, has a lot of patriotism as well."

In addition to the release date, excitement is also growing for the film’s trailer, which is expected to drop during the Christmas holiday in 2024. “It’s going to be a month-long campaign, and the trailer will set the vibe for the arrival of Sky Force with all the might and force,” added the source.

Technical Excellence and Visual Appeal

Sky Force is being developed with an emphasis on high production values. The film features breathtaking aerial visuals and has employed the expertise of DNEG, a National and Oscar Award-winning company, for its visual effects. “The VFX of Sky Force is done by DNEG, and the final output has turned out to be very good,” the source noted, highlighting the quality of the film’s visual presentation.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force stars a talented cast, including Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur. The chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya is anticipated to be a highlight of the film.

