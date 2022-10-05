Akshay Kumar has had three theatrical releases this year – Bachchan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan – all three films failed to leave any mark on the box office. The fourth film was Cuttputtli which directly premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, he is gearing for the fourth theatrical release Ram Setu, which clashes with Thank God on the big screen during Diwali. Today, the makers of the film and Akshay Kumar confirmed that the trailer unveils on October 11, 2022.

Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu trailer to be launched on October 11, see new photos

Sharing a black and white photo on Twitter showcasing his look, the actor wrote, “The eagerness with which you are waiting for the #RamSetu trailer is making us work even harder.We are so grateful for the love you showed on the teaser. To answer the burning question. The Ram Setu trailer will be out on 11th Oct.Get ready to deep dive into the world of Ram Setu.”

To answer the burning question.The Ram Setu trailer will be out on 11th Oct.Get ready to deep dive into the world of Ram Setu pic.twitter.com/iwGyl9qzQt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 5, 2022

In another tweet, he shared a photo with actor Satya Dev. “Ram Setu ki journey mein humara sabse bada ally, humara dost, AP. Played by the amazingly talented, @ActorSatyaDev, AP is a guide with a great sense of humour! #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th October 22.”

Played by the amazingly talented, @ActorSatyaDev , AP is a guide with a great sense of humour!#RamSetu in cinemas, 25th October 22 pic.twitter.com/ANo3hJgiak — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 5, 2022

The third photo sees him in action. He captioned the post, “Ram Setu features exciting and thrilling action. Bahut time baad itna adrenaline rush mila! #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th October 22.”

The last photo sees him in a lab. “Aaj ke special din pe chaliye milata hoon aapko kisi special se, miliye Makar se. Makar is an Exosuit. An Exosuit plays a critical role in deep sea exploration. We used this extensively in Ram Setu. #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th Oct 22,” he wrote in the tweet.

An Exosuit plays a critical role in deep sea exploration. We used this extensively in Ram Setu. #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th Oct 22. pic.twitter.com/qy8bWHZC4S — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 5, 2022

The story of Ram Setu revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage.

The film also stars Satyadev Kancharana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and M. Nasser in primary roles. Promising to be a fast-paced, action-adventure entertainer for the entire family and with a never-seen-before visual scale, Ram Setu is written and directed by Abhishek Sharma (Parmanu, Tere Bin Laden) and is slated for a Diwali release worldwide.

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. Ram Setu will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios. Ram Setu will be in theatres 25th October, 2022.

