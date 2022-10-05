comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.10.2022 | 6:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Abhishek Bachchan walks out of the Case Toh Banta Hai set after jokes about his father go too far

Bollywood News

 Furious Abhishek Bachchan gets upset over a joke on father Amitabh Bachchan in Riteish Deshmukh’s show Case Toh Banta Hai.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Abhishek Bachchan is known to be one of the calmest, most humble artists in the Indian film industry. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the actor stormed off the sets of Amazon miniTV’s Case Toh Banta Hai. Yes, you read it right!

Abhishek Bachchan walks out of the Case Toh Banta Hai set after jokes about his father go too far

Abhishek Bachchan walks out of the Case Toh Banta Hai set after jokes about his father go too far

Jr Bachchan left shooting for the weekly comedy show while saying “I’m not a fool.” The team, who expected a happy and humorous shoot day with the actor were left with a sour aftertaste. It happened after comedian Paritosh Tripathi cracked a joke on Amitabh Bachchan, and it was a bit too much for AB Jr. He immediately asked the makers to stop shooting, leaving Riteish Deshmukh and Kusha Kapila completely shocked.

“It's getting a bit too much. I'm all game for myself. I get it, but let's not get to parents and all that. Mujh tak jokes rakh lena, pitaji ko lekar me thoda sensitive ho jaata hu. Vo mere pita hai, mujhe acha nahi lagta,” an angry Abhishek expressed.

Paritosh tries to calm Abhishek down, but he was in no mood to hear him out. “Thodi izzat deni chahiye. Comedy ke daayare me itna bhi nahi karna chahiye, hum log aaj kal beh jaate hai,” Abhishek schooled Paritosh. As the makers and team of Case Toh Banta Hai tried to defuse the situation, Abhishek simply walked out mid-shoot, leaving people stunned.

Viewers are excited to see Abhishek tackle Atrangi Ilzaams on Case Toh Banta Hai, but the uncertainty has only escalated and it seems like he may have parted ways with the show. Will we see AB Jr. face Atrangi Ilzaams? Or will he leave the set after disciplining the courtroom of comedy? Stay tuned to find out what happens on Amazon miniTV!

Also Read: Rohit Shetty shows his fun side in Amazon miniTV’s Case Toh Banta Hai; says, “After shooting a car action sequence, Mein shaam ko auto mai ghar jata hu”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

The Worst Evil: Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon…

Nora Fatehi to perform at FIFA World Cup,…

Yeo Jin Goo and Cho Yi Hyun Star to in…

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West for insulting…

Apple sets a December theatrical release for…

BTS’ military decision to be made by…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification