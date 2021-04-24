Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj is inspired by this literary work

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Chandraparaksh Diwvedi is currently busy with his upcoming film Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and debutant Manushi Chhillar. On the occasion of World Book Day, he revealed that the epic Prithviraj Raso is the inspiration behind the film Prithviraj.

“Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called ‘Prithviraj Raso’ by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from a couple of versions of Raso, there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life, and times. In addition to these there are commentaries on Raso,” Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi revealed.

“I get involved in exhaustive research as I enjoy the process of entering the unknown and unexplored world of great heroes of India and their times. It is like having a dialogue with these great characters in their times. I am sure most of the writers must have experienced this strange phenomenon,” he added.

Dwivedi feels that stories of great warriors like Prithviraj are relevant in today's times. "I do not make characters like Prithviraj to make them relevant for young viewers. I choose them as my subject for cinema as they are relevant for our times and all times to come. They are shining bright stars in the galaxy of great historical characters which will inspire many generations to come," he said.

Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of King Prithvraj Chauhan. He had fought valiantly against the merciless Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi plays the role of his beloved Sanyogita.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar & Lyca Productions collaborate once again for Ram Setu

More Pages: Prithviraj Box Office Collection

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

