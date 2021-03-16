Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.03.2021 | 5:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi Flight Saina Thalaivi
follow us on

Akshay Kumar & Lyca Productions collaborate once again for Ram Setu

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the mega-budget blockbuster 2.0, Akshay Kumar & Lyca Productions collaborate once again for Ram Setu. The superstar will visit Ayodhya to shoot the mahurat shot for the film on 18th March 2021.

Akshay Kumar & Lyca Productions collaborate once again for Ram Setu

Subas Karan and Mahaveer Jain join forces with Cape Of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment for Ram Setu. The film also co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is all set to be directed by Abhishek Sharma and Creative Producer Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Aashish Singh, CEO of Lyca productions, says, “It is an honour for the entire Lyca team to collaborate with Mr. Akshay Kumar once again on such a prestigious project.”

Ram Setu is produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar struggles on water slide with Nitara’s float in this hilarious video

More Pages: Ram Setu Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anushka Sharma's animal shelter to open next…

Aditya Roy Kapur to star in action…

SCOOP: Salman Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan,…

Akshay Kumar tops brand value amongst actors…

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli name their…

Kerala High Court issues notice to Virat…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification