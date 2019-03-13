Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.03.2019 | 8:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badla Notebook Kalank Kesari Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Akshay Kumar is Rohit Shetty’s all-time favourite, Sooryavanshi director is all praises for his lead man (Watch video)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful filmmaker of our times and almost everything he touches turns to GOLD! He has had a successful year with Simmba crossing Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office. He is currently shooting with Akshay Kumar for the third installment in cop drama universe, Sooryavanshi. They have also teamed up for Khatron Ke Khiladi where Akki will promote his upcoming movie Kesari. Rohit spoke about his long association with Akshay to Bollywood Hungama’s Faridoon Shahryar. He said, “I did few body doubles for Akshay in the film Suhaag and of course, we had a long association. We kept meeting. When I was shooting for a TV reality show we met. He started the show, I am hosting the show. Yes, we have respect for each other. Now that we are making a film together, I feel a sense of achievement.”

He was done with his praises here as he went on to say, “I think it was my third film when I met him almost 27 years ago for Suhaag. Since then till now, the amount of dedication they have, their experience of 30 years in the industry, has given me an opportunity to learn when I am working with them. Whether it is Salman (Khan), Ajay (Devgn) and Akshay, they have survived in the industry for so long.”

Akshay Kumar will be now seen in Kesari with Parineeti Chopra. Further on, he has Sooryavanshi and Good News in his kitty.

Also Read: Here’s how much Akshay Kumar is getting PAID for his digital debut on Amazon

More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Whoa! Rohit Shetty to make a FEMALE COP film…

Rohit Shetty not fully CONTENT with Simmba’s…

Have Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh…

REVEALED: Deepika Padukone’s hero Vikrant…

Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy’s hip - hop…

Box Office: Gully Boy Day 26 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification