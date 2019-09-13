Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar grateful for his first double century after Mission Mangal crosses Rs 200 crore at the box office

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar is soaring high with the success of last release, Mission Mangal. The actor even co-produced the film and brought the story of amazing women of ISRO who helped in the success of Mangalyaan mission. The celebration continues for the actor as the film has entered the Rs. 200 crore club.

Akshay Kumar has been the bankable star of Bollywood but none of his films had a double century until now. Elated about the success of the film, Akshay responded to a fan‘s tweet which was a collated video of the film earning Rs. 200.16 crore. “This is such a lovely creative Bhushan…our film, Mission Mangal just like this jigsaw puzzle came together with every piece fitting in perfectly and with your love & appreciation reached the 200 crores milestone ????,” he wrote.

Mission Mangal starrer Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menen. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film released on Independence Day.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good News now titled Good Newwz

