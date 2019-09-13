Akshay Kumar is soaring high with the success of last release, Mission Mangal. The actor even co-produced the film and brought the story of amazing women of ISRO who helped in the success of Mangalyaan mission. The celebration continues for the actor as the film has entered the Rs. 200 crore club.

Akshay Kumar has been the bankable star of Bollywood but none of his films had a double century until now. Elated about the success of the film, Akshay responded to a fan‘s tweet which was a collated video of the film earning Rs. 200.16 crore. “This is such a lovely creative Bhushan…our film, Mission Mangal just like this jigsaw puzzle came together with every piece fitting in perfectly and with your love & appreciation reached the 200 crores milestone ????,” he wrote.

This is such a lovely creative Bhushan…our film, Mission Mangal just like this jigsaw puzzle came together with every piece fitting in perfectly and with your love & appreciation reached the 200 crores milestone ???? https://t.co/5x8WXUCoZ1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 13, 2019

Mission Mangal starrer Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menen. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film released on Independence Day.