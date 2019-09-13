ASICS, a Japanese footwear company, has announced that action star Tiger Shroff will be their new brand ambassador in India. The new association is to promote the brand’s expansion into SportStyle and athleisure.

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to announce his association and wrote, “Proud to be associated with @asicsindia as the official brand ambassador, a brand that inspires and motivates people to ‘move’! The #IMOVEME ideology unifies the brand’s founding philosophy of ‘a sound mind in a sound body’- something I personally believe in too! Thank you for welcoming me to the already illustrious ASICS family.”

ASICS India wrote, “He pushes the limits in confidence and style. A go-getter who connects the I & Me together. We could not be excited more! Welcoming our new brand ambassador, @tigerjackieshroff, who embodies the spirit of ASICS, and displays strength and agility with ease and comfort.”

Speaking on the association, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director – ASICS India Pvt. Ltd., said, “As a brand, we are extremely delighted to bring on board India’s most promising and versatile actor, Tiger Shroff as the ASICS Brand Ambassador. Our collaboration with Tiger Shroff is special because apart from being a youth icon, he is passionate about being fit and staying stylish. Our aim is to reach out and connect with a larger audience by putting forth our consumers a distinct mix of lifestyle and sports offerings and widen the product portfolio. This association is an extension of the brand’s ‘I Move Me’ campaign and we are confident that it will reinforce our brand ideology and leadership in the market.”

Sharing his enthusiasm about this partnership with ASICS, Tiger Shroff said, “I am absolutely thrilled about representing one of the leading performance wear brands in the world. ASICS has constantly been my go-to gear – be it at the gym, during vacations or even while travelling- I always have my ASICS on! The brand ideology of ASICS resonates perfectly with my fashion and fitness sensibilities. I want to make the most of our association where we inspire and motivate people to ‘move’ and be part of the larger global movement started by ASICS”

The highlight of the new Autumn/Winter collection is the extra bouncy and remarkably comfortable, GEL-QUANTUM 360™ that blends premium style and technology. The shoe infuses sport into a futuristic look, pulling inspiration from GEL™ technology, cushioning and the authenticity of its design. The GEL–QUANTUM 360™ 5 seamlessly mixes bold design and performance, making a strong style statement.

The GEL–QUANTUM 360™ 5 is available across all ASICS stores in India.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in War with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and the official remake of Rambo.