After Kambakkht Ishq, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are reuniting in Dharma Productions & Zee Studios’ Good News. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. While the film has been announced, it is now retitled as Good Newwz.

On the occasion of Akshay Kumar’s 52nd birthday, Karan Johar sent out a lovely message for the superstar who is currently on vacation in London. In his tweet, he mentioned the new title of the film. “Happy birthday @akshaykumar we love you!!!! The GOOD NEWS is that our film #GOODNEWWZ will end the year with a bang!!!! Can’t wait for all of you to see it on the 27th of DECEMBER 2019!! @akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara directed by RAJ MEHTA!”

Happy birthday @akshaykumar we love you!!!! The GOOD NEWS is that our film #GOODNEWWZ will end the year with a bang!!!! Can’t wait for all of you to see it on the 27th of DECEMBER 2019!! @akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara directed by RAJ MEHTA! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 9, 2019

Continuing its long-term association with Dharma Productions, after giving blockbusters like Dhadak and Kesari together, Zee Studios has partnered with Karan Johar’s production house once again. Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh on December 27, 2019.

