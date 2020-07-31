In March 2019, Akshay Kumar made a fiery announcement that he would be starring in a digital show called The End. This would be his first series Amazon Prime Original thriller series. He had put himself on fire as a part of the stunts planned for the announcement day. As it was reported earlier, the plan was to take the show on the floor by December 2020 and Akshay Kumar was to join by January 2021.

But, the coronavirus pandemic played the spoilsport. Since schedules have been pushed ahead amid the pandemic and lockdown, the makers are now looking to the roll by the second half of 2021. Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment told a daily it will take a while for everything to get back to normal. He said that since Akshay Kumar has prior work commitments too, they are hoping for it to roll in 2021 now.

He said that they've taken their time to build the material, promising that it will be mounted on a scale that will be befitting for Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar had earlier said, “I have always believed in bringing innovation to my work and throughout my career, have tried to tell unique stories, work with break-through talent and be part of disruptive and high-quality story-telling. Together, Abundantia and I have created some of my most memorable roles in films like Baby, Airlift and Toilet-Ek Prem Katha and their passion towards their films and projects is incredible. From the very concept of the show, I am working very closely with Vikram and his team as they create this compelling and highly intriguing story. I can’t wait to start rolling for this action-adventure series that will be Amazon Original for global audiences. The digital world excited me and I am delighted to make my streaming debut with this show. And if I were to make a small confession here, it was my son Aarav who suggested that I make my digital debut as that’s what the youth is hooked onto. On this medium, I want to create something extraordinary and connect with them.”

Being envisioned at an unprecedented scale and cinematic experience, the show promises to bring in the next level of the action genre.

