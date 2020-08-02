Actor Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj have been blessed with a baby girl. The actor took to his Instagram feed to share the happy news with an adorable picture.

The picture has Aftab and Nin's hand forming a heart shape around the tiny feet of their daughter. Sharing the news, Aftab wrote, “A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth’.. With God’s blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now.”



Aftab and Nin got their marriage registered in 2014. The couple had a wedding ceremony only three years later in 2017 in Sri Lanka. Nin is also Kabir Bedi's sister-in-law.

On July 20, the couple had announced the launch of their production company Mount Zen Media. The husband and wife duo has partnered on this together to create content ranging from films, online shows, and documentaries. The first film they will be co-producing is the psychological horror film Dhundh-Evil Has An Address, Your Mind.

